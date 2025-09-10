UK Aims To Transform Alzheimer’s Diagnosis With Blood Test Trial

UK researchers on Wednesday announced the trial of a blood test for Alzheimer’s, which it is hoped will transform the diagnosis of the disease.

Researchers at University College London (UCL) will assess whether the test could improve the accuracy of diagnosis from 70 percent to over 90 percent.

Medics say early diagnosis is critical with Alzheimer’s, which is the most common cause of dementia, as the earlier treatment is started, the more effective it is.

Around 1,100 people will be recruited through some 20 memory clinics to take part in the trial, which will assess how well the test can work in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

Alzheimer’s disease is linked to the build-up of two key proteins in the brain called amyloid and tau.

The new blood test measures the protein p-tau217, which is considered an effective biomarker of the presence of both rogue proteins in the brain.

While the test has already proven effective in finding p-tau217, scientists want to investigate whether administering it when memory issues are first assessed can help with diagnosis and treatment.

Experts believe blood tests such as plasma p-tau217 can detect the presence of amyloid and tau as accurately as current — but more invasive–– methods such as PET scans and lumbar punctures.

The trial is part of the Blood Biomarker Challenge, a multimillion-pound research project supported by UK Alzheimer’s charities hoping to make breakthroughs in the use of blood tests to diagnose Alzheimer’s.

Jonathan Schott, a professor of neurology at UCL’s Dementia Research Centre who is co-leading the trial, said he hoped it would “take us a step forward in revolutionising the way we diagnose dementia”.

Early diagnosis would become even more important in the coming years, “as a new generation of treatments emerges that can slow down the decline of memory and thinking”, he said.

“Timely diagnosis will be key to ensuring these advances reach the people who need them most,” he added.

AFP