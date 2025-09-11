ADC: No Injunction Granted Against Mark, Aregbesola, Says Bolaji Abdullahi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has refuted the claim that the Federal High Court in Abuja issued any order restraining Senator David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola from acting as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary.

It said that the court presided over by Justice Emeka Nwite, in its ruling on September 4, 2025, refused the ex parte application filed by Nafiu Gombe and instead ordered that the defendants be put on notice, appear to show cause why the application should not be granted, and adjourned the matter to September 15, 2025.

“Instead, the Honourable Court refused the ex parte application brought by Nafiu Bala Gombe and directed that the matter proceed with due process,” it said in the statement by its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Thursday.

“The ruling, delivered by Justice Emeka Nwite on September 4, 2025, clearly stated the following four orders: that the plaintiff/applicant’s application dated and filed on September 2, 2025, is refused; that the plaintiff/applicant is hereby directed to put the Defendants on notice; that the defendants/respondents are ordered to appear before this honourable court to show cause why the application should not be granted; that the case is adjourned to September 15, 2025, for the defendants/respondents to show cause,” the statement added.

The ADC also accused those against the recognition of the Mark-led leadership of the party of resorting to desperation.

It said, “Having failed to stop INEC from acknowledging the leadership change in ADC, the political Jobbers are now resorting to fake news. This goes to show that these agents of destablisation will stop at nothing, including misrepresenting court rulings, in their desperate efforts to sow confusion and further undermine opposition parties.”

INEC Recognition

INEC had on its website officially recognised Mark and Aregbesola as the interim national chairman and national secretary, respectively, of the ADC.

Other principal officers now officially recognised by the electoral body are a former Edo governor, Oserheimen Osunbor, as National Legal Adviser; Ibrahim Mani as National Treasurer, and Akibu Dalhatu as National Financial Secretary.

The opposition coalition officially adopted the ADC as it political platform on July 2, 2025, with the aim of contesting the presidential and other elections in 2027.

The coalition said it was set to rescue the country from collapse and rebuild its democracy.

Also part of the movement are the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi; a former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai; and a former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, who were present at the unveiling.

Others are a former member of the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye; a former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalong; Dele Momodu, Senator Gabriel Suswam; Senator Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP), a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; and a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd.).

At the unveiling, Nwosu formally handed over and presented the membership card of the party to Mark andAregbesola.

But the 2023 presidential candidate of the ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, described members of the opposition coalition as “enemies of Nigeria” who were determined to drag the nation backward.

Also, the lawmaker representing the Yagba East/Yagba West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency in Kogi State, Leke Abejide, on July 4 said that the opposition coalition led by Mark would fail.