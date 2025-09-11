Most Markets Rise, US Producer Price Data Stokes Rate Cut Bets

Asian and European equities mostly rose Thursday as investors built on this week’s rally after US data ramped up expectations for a string of interest rate cuts.

Markets have enjoyed a healthy run in recent months — with some hitting record highs — on growth optimism that the Federal Reserve will resume its monetary easing process as figures indicate the world’s top economy is slowing.

Those bets ramped up Friday on a report showing job creation was well below forecasts, while another this week revealed there were more than 900,000 fewer new posts than thought in the 12 months through March.

On Wednesday, the Department of Labor said the producer price index (PPI) fell on-month in August for the first time since April, confounding forecasts for a rise. July’s figure was also revised down.

The data soothed worries that US President Donald Trump’s tariff war would reignite inflation — as many have warned — and gave the Fed room to cut rates and address weakness in the jobs market.

Focus is now on the more crucial consumer price index report due Thursday, which could play a major role in how many cuts the Fed makes, and how big they are.

The PPI reading was “a red carpet unfurled straight to the September Federal Open Market Committee, with (boss Jerome) Powell cast as the reluctant guest of honour”, wrote SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes.

“What markets heard wasn’t just a tick lower in input prices; it was confirmation that the worst inflation ghost stories aren’t materialising. Producers aren’t shoving tariffs straight onto consumers; they’re eating some of it to stay competitive.”

He added that if the consumer price figure “comes in tame, the conversation tilts from a careful quarter-point shuffle to the possibility of a half-point swing”.

Vincenzo Vedda, global chief investment officer at DWS, predicted five rate cuts by September 2026.

Wednesday’s figures helped push the S&P 500 to another record high on Wall Street, and most of Asia followed suit.

Tokyo piled on more than one percent to a second successive record, helped by a 10 percent surge in tech investment titan SoftBank to its own record. The firm’s gains came after its subsidiary Arm announced a new AI platform.

Seoul also hit another fresh peak, while Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei, Mumbai, and Bangkok also rose.

Jakarta jumped after Indonesia’s government said it plans to inject around $12 billion into the economy.

The gains briefly pushed it back above Monday’s close, having tumbled Tuesday after President Prabowo Subianto removed finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati following anti-government protests.

London and Paris rose while Frankfurt was flat, but there were losses in Hong Kong, Sydney, Wellington, and Manila.

– Key figures at around 0715 GMT –

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 1.2 per cent at 44,372.50 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 26,086.32 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 1.7 per cent at 3,875.31 (close)

London – FTSE 100: UP 0.5 per cent at 9,270.32

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1693 from $1.1696 on Wednesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3517 from $1.3528

Dollar/yen: UP at 147.78 from 147.40 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 86.50 pence from 86.46 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 per cent at $63.52 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.2 per cent at $67.36 per barrel

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 45,490.92 (close)

AFP