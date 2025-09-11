Sweden Announces $8.6bn Military Aid To Ukraine For 2026, 2027

The Swedish government announced a military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, amounting to $8.6 billion over 2026 and 2027, as Kyiv seeks more backing from its allies to fend off Russia’s invasion.

“This highlights the sustainable nature of our support” for Kyiv, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said at a press conference.

“In the event of a ceasefire and even a peace agreement, Swedish military support for Ukraine will remain significant and will continue after an eventual ceasefire or peace agreement,” he added.

READ ALSO: Missile Was Used In Russia’s Attack On Kyiv Govt Building — Ukraine

Military aid will rise to 40 billion Swedish kronor ($4.27 billion) each year for the next two years.

The defence ministry also unveiled a new aid package that included 18 Archer artillery units with ammunition, long-range drones, air defence systems, and coastal surveillance equipment.

Sweden is the EU’s fifth-largest donor to Ukraine relative to its GDP, according to the Kiel Institute.

Attack On Kyiv

Russia fired its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine early Sunday, killing at least two people and setting the seat of the Ukrainian government in Kyiv ablaze, authorities said.

An AFP reporter saw the roof of Ukraine’s cabinet of ministers in flames and smoke billowing over the capital.

Drone strikes also damaged several high-rise buildings in Kyiv, according to emergency services.

Russia has shown no sign of halting its three-and-a-half-year invasion of Ukraine, pushing hardline demands for ending the war despite efforts by the United States to broker a peace deal.

The barrage came after several European countries, led by France and Britain, pledged Thursday to deploy “reassurance” forces to Ukraine to patrol a peace deal between the warring sides — a demand Moscow has deemed unacceptable.

The strike on Ukraine’s cabinet of ministers, a sprawling government complex at the heart of Kyiv, was the first such strike of the war.

An AFP reporter saw helicopters dropping what appeared to be buckets of water over the roof, as emergency services rushed to the scene.

Police cordoned off the area surrounding the building.

“The roof and upper floors were damaged due to an enemy attack. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire,” Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

“We will restore the buildings. But we cannot bring back lost lives. The enemy terrorises and kills our people every day throughout the country,” she said.

Russia fired at least 805 drones and 13 missiles at Ukraine between late Saturday and early Sunday, the largest of the war, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Tens of thousands have been killed in three and a half years of fighting, which has forced millions from their homes and destroyed much of eastern and southern Ukraine in Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II.

AFP