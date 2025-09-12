Delta Reviews Dress Code For Public Servants, Bars ‘Bushy Beards, ‘Artificial Nails,’ Others

The Delta State Government has announced a review of its dress code for public servants, citing the need to uphold decency and curb the growing trend of improper dressing in the state’s public service.

In a statement shared on its official X handle on Thursday, the government explained that the step was taken to reinforce discipline and decorum among officers.

According to the statement, senior public servants are expected to lead by example in projecting a culture of proper dressing, with sanctions to be applied under Public Service Rule No. 04314 against any officer who appears in inappropriate or immodest attire.

For male officers, the circular stipulates that all staff on Grade Level 13 and above must appear in complete suits, except for uniformed officers. Those on Grade Levels 07 to 12 are required to dress in suits or trousers with shirts and ties, while Administrative Officers must always be in suits.

Staff on Grade Levels 01 to 06 are also expected to comply, except drivers and plant operators who should appear in uniforms or trousers and shirts.

Traditional attire, including senator suits, caftans, or native shirts with trousers and caps, will only be allowed on Fridays and special occasions.

However, resource control and papas caps are banned, while bushy beards are prohibited.

Female officers on Grade Level 13 and above are required to appear in trouser suits, skirt suits, or corporate gowns below the knee, with trousers permitted only as part of suits. Those on Grade Levels 07 to 12 may also wear gowns below the knee with sleeves, or skirts with blouses.

Female staff on Grade Levels 01 to 06 are expected to follow similar standards. Traditional outfits such as buba and wrapper, African print gowns, and other cultural attire are allowed only on Fridays and special occasions, provided they include proper sleeves.

The directive also prohibits sleeveless or spaghetti-strap dresses, provocative exposure of cleavages, braided or tinted hair, long eyelashes, and artificial nails among female officers.

Heads of Departments have been directed to enforce strict adherence to the revised dress code. The circular warns that any officer found in violation may be sent home to change or face stiffer sanctions.

Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments are also mandated to ensure wide publicity and compliance across ministries and agencies.

According to the state government, the revised guidelines are intended to instill discipline, project a professional image, and preserve the integrity of the Delta State Public Service.