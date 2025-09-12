Kebbi Governor Suspends Health Commissioner

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has approved the immediate suspension of the state’s Commissioner for Health Yunusa Musa Ismail.

The decision follows a directive from the governor requesting the Commissioner to provide a detailed explanation for alleged negligence of duty and failure to uphold the responsibilities of his office.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Yahayya Sarki.

READ ALSO: [PHOTOS] PVC Is Only Legitimate Weapon In Politics, Not Violence —Kebbi Gov

According to the statement, the suspension remains in effect until further notice.

Governor Idris reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to accountability, discipline, and effective service delivery across all sectors, emphasizing that public office holders must earn and maintain public trust.

The suspension is believed to be connected to recent criticism of the state of the health sector by social media influencers.

The influencers were reportedly arrested by government officials following their comments but were later released amid public outcry and media backlash.