NUPRC Revokes Operating Licence Of Oritsemeyin Rig

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has revoked the operating licence of Oritsemeyin Rig and directed it to cease all operations upon the completion of its current well operations.

This was contained in a letter dated September 11, 2025, addressed to Selective Marine Services Limited (SMSL) and signed by the Commission’s Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe.

In a statement on Friday, the NUPRC said that the decision followed a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding the drilling of UDIBE-2 wellbore during which “a kick was recorded, resulting in several Non-Productive Time (NPT) with consequential cost and a forced well sidetrack”.

But the owners of the rig have yet to respond the revocation of the licence.

A kick on an oil rig is the unwanted flow of formation fluids (oil, gas, or water) into the wellbore due to a temporary pressure imbalance, where the pressure inside the wellbore becomes lower than the formation pressure.

The agency explained that if left unmanaged, the phenomenon could lead to a potentially catastrophic uncontrolled release of fluids called a blowout.

“Subsequently, the NUPRC, in accordance with Section 97 of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, issued a formal notice of culpability via a letter dated June 5, 2025, with a timeline of 21 days followed by a reminder dated July 9, 2025, to ensure an amicable resolution, which was not achieved even beyond the stipulated time.

“Consequent upon the foregoing and pursuant to the relevant powers conferred on the commission under the extant Petroleum Industry Act 2021, the annual licence to operate granted to Selective Marine Services Limited for the Oritsemeyin Rig is hereby revoked,” the commission said in a statement by its Head, Media and Strategic Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu.

The Oritsemeyin Rig was also disqualified by the upstream regulator from all renewal protocols in strict compliance with the applicable provisions of the law forthwith.

The NUPRC noted that the disqualification was in line with the PIA Act, 2021, which empowers the commission to ensure compliance with good oilfield and international best industry practices, operational safety, and optimisation, as well as promote technical excellence and preserve commercial and environmental sustainability.