Police Begin Probe As Suspected ‘Cultists’ Kill Four At Anambra Funeral

The police in Anambra State have launched an investigation into the killing of four people by gunmen during a funeral at Ezi Village, Ogidi, in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the ceremony on Thursday and opened fire on some of the guests, killing four and leaving at least 15 with varying degrees of injury.

The Police Public Relations Office, Tochukwu Ikenga, on Friday, confirmed the incident, which he said was related to cultism.

Ikenga said that officers from Ogidi Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, responded swiftly to a distress call and subsequently restored order at the scene.

He stated that while the victims had been evacuated for medical treatment, further developments would be communicated in due course.

The PPRO, in a statement, said, “In the course of the operation, 16 (sixteen) expended cartridges were recovered as exhibits. The Command has since launched a discreet investigation to identify, trace, and arrest the perpetrators, as preliminary findings suggest that the incident is connected to a clash between rival cult groups.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has strongly condemned the incident and assures residents that the Command remains resolute in its commitment to rid the state of cult-related violence and other criminal activities.

“The Command urges members of the public to remain calm, security-conscious, and to continue to provide useful information by reporting suspicious movements or persons to the nearest Police formation.”

The incident came two months after gunment killed 13 people, alleged to be indigenes of Ebonyi State, in Ogboji community, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra in July.

They were reportedly killed during their monthly town union meeting.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, had condemned the killing and called for calm and a swift investigation into the matter.

In statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Monday Uzor and obtained by Channels Television, Nwifuru described the killing of the indigenes residing in Ogboji community as shocking.

But the Anambra State Government, while condemning the incident, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, said it was “not targeted at any particular state or ethnic group”.

It also stated that it would do everything humanly possible to ensure justice.

“The government expects the police command to conduct a thorough investigation, identify the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and bring them to justice. The government assures the people of Ogboji and the entire state that we will do everything humanly possible to ensure justice is served,” it said in the statement.