VIDEO: Wike Can’t Continue To Confuse Nigerians About His Loyalty — Tonye Cole

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole, has taken a swipe at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over his relationship with the ruling APC while claiming to be a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Cole, who was Rivers State governorship candidate of the APC in 2023, said Wike should not confuse people about his political loyalty.

“Is he [Wike] APC or is he PDP? As far as we know today, he is PDP.

“We cannot continue confusing the electorate in Rivers State and confusing Nigerians because it is dangerous for democracy, that you are in one party, you are controling another party and we are trying to create a one-party state that is a mixture that nobody is clear about…,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

During electioneering for the 2023 presidential election, Wike campaigned for the presidency to move to the South, against his party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who hails from the North.

He was later appointed as a minister by President Bola Tinubu.

The former governor of Rivers has also, in different fora, expressed support for the second-term bid of the President.

On August 30, the APC won 20 out of the 23 councils during the local government election in Rivers.

The PDP won in three councils, including Obio/Akpo, where Wike served as the chairman for two terms in 1999 before he rose to become a governor, serving in that position from 2015 to 2023.

Watch the interview below: