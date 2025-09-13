Edo PDP Elects New Leaders, Eyes 2027 Comeback

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State on Saturday defied a heavy downpour to participate in the party’s ward congresses, electing new executives and delegates across all 192 wards.

At Oredo Wards I, II, and III in Benin City, where journalists monitored proceedings, the exercise was marked by enthusiasm, orderliness, and a large turnout of party faithful who braved the rains to cast their votes.

State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, led the monitoring team alongside members of the Ward Congress Electoral Committee from the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

He described the event as a clear signal of the PDP’s resilience and renewed strength in Edo.

“The ward congresses were very peaceful. Members of the PDP were vibrant, very active, and elected the 17-member executives in the wards we attended,” Aziegbemi said.

He admitted he was initially uncertain about the turnout but was “pleasantly surprised” by the dedication of party members, many of whom arrived at the polling grounds as early as 7:30 a.m. despite the downpour.

“I was jittery at first, not knowing what to expect, but I was moved by the enthusiasm. We think PDP is rising, and we believe we will give the APC a run for their money,” he declared.

The PDP chairman further expressed confidence that the “abysmal failure of the government at both the federal and state levels” would pave the way for the PDP to reclaim Edo State in the 2027 elections.

Also speaking, Chairman of the PDP Ward Congress Electoral Committee, Mr. Tariga Tulagha, commended members for their unity and peaceful conduct during the exercise.

“We went out to conduct elections for officers and delegates across all wards, and so far, it has been peaceful with full compliance with the law. Despite the rain, people turned out massively, and we are impressed,” Tulagha noted.

He dismissed speculations of an internal crisis within the PDP in Edo, stressing that the voting pattern reflected harmony.

“We observed a unity of purpose. If there was division, it would have shown in the voting process. But when motions were raised, the ‘ayes’ were 100 per cent and the ‘nays’ were zero. The issue of factions does not apply here,” he said.