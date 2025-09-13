IN PICTURES: Hilda Baci Takes A Shot At New Guinness World Record

The popular Nigerian dish features rice simmered in a tomato sauce, accompanied by meat or fish.
Thousands of people gathered to watch the latest record attempt by the 28-year-old chef and restaurateur, Hilda Baci, who once held the world record for the longest cooking marathon — more than four days.
Baci said she poured 4,000 kilogrammes (8,800 pounds) of basmati rice, 500 cartons of tomato concentrate, 750 kilos of oil and 600 kilos of onions into a giant steel cauldron to produce the mammoth dish.