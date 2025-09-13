×

IN PICTURES: Hilda Baci Takes A Shot At New Guinness World Record

It took several hours to make her record-seeking version of the dish. All of it was to be given away after the attempt.

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated September 13, 2025
Hilda Baci (L) dances as she stands next to a giant pot during an attempt to break the world record for the largest pot of Jollof rice,, on September 12, 2025. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP

 

With more than five tonnes of rice, tomato concentrate, cooking oil and onions, Nigerian chef Hilda Baci attempted on Friday to conjure up the biggest rice jollof ever made.

The popular Nigerian dish features rice simmered in a tomato sauce, accompanied by meat or fish.

Thousands of people gathered to watch the latest record attempt by the 28-year-old chef and restaurateur, Hilda Baci, who once held the world record for the longest cooking marathon — more than four days.

Baci said she poured 4,000 kilogrammes (8,800 pounds) of basmati rice, 500 cartons of tomato concentrate, 750 kilos of oil and 600 kilos of onions into a giant steel cauldron to produce the mammoth dish.

Here are scenes of the historic event in images

Staff members carry a bag of rice during an attempt to break the world record for the largest pot of Jollof rice, led by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci in Lagos, on September 12, 2025. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP)

 

A joyful Hilda Baci stirring the large cauldron of rice during her attempt to break the world record for the largest pot of Jollof rice, in Lagos, on September 12, 2025. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP
Staff members stir rice as others pour water in a giant pot during an attempt to break the world record for the largest pot of Jollof rice,
A crowd attends an attempt to break the world record for the largest pot of Jollof rice, led by chef Hilda Baci at Eko Hotel in Lagos, on September 12, 2025. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP)

