IN PICTURES: Hilda Baci Takes A Shot At New Guinness World Record

With more than five tonnes of rice, tomato concentrate, cooking oil and onions, Nigerian chef Hilda Baci attempted on Friday to conjure up the biggest rice jollof ever made.

The popular Nigerian dish features rice simmered in a tomato sauce, accompanied by meat or fish.

Thousands of people gathered to watch the latest record attempt by the 28-year-old chef and restaurateur, Hilda Baci, who once held the world record for the longest cooking marathon — more than four days.

Baci said she poured 4,000 kilogrammes (8,800 pounds) of basmati rice, 500 cartons of tomato concentrate, 750 kilos of oil and 600 kilos of onions into a giant steel cauldron to produce the mammoth dish.

Here are scenes of the historic event in images