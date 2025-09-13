Lagos Holds Job Fair, Over 5,000 Job Seekers Storm Venue

The Lagos State Government has held its 2025 Job Fair with over 5000 young job seekers, graduates, and entrepreneurs participating in the exercise.

This was revealed in a statement by the Lagos State Government on Friday.

The 2025 Job Fair also attracted more than 300 organisations across sectors, including ICT, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, media, and the creative industries.

While speaking at the event, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to equip Lagosians, particularly the youth, with the tools, skills, and opportunities required to thrive in today’s competitive economy.

Organised by the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, the Governor described the event as a strong demonstration of the State Government’s resolve to build an inclusive economy where no talent is wasted and every ambition is given a chance to flourish.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, noted that the theme of this year’s fair: “Your Career, Your Way: Explore Endless Possibilities”, directly aligns with the aspirations of Lagos youth, encouraging them to pursue careers and entrepreneurial paths that reflect their unique strengths, while contributing to the prosperity of Lagos and Nigeria.

He stressed that under the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Development Agenda, youth empowerment remains a critical priority, highlighting ongoing investments in skills acquisition, vocational training, digital literacy, and entrepreneurship support.

On his part, the Head of Service, Olabode Agoro, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Toriola Abdulafeez, used the forum to call on stakeholders to support the State Government in implementing sustainable wealth creation programmes for the people.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Honourable Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, reiterated that the Job Fair is not just an event but a lifeline and a promise kept by the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The Commissioner disclosed that over 200,000 jobs have been created in the past four years through direct and indirect interventions of the Ministry. These include the Graduate Internship Placement Programme, vocational training centres, and the newly commissioned Leather Hub in Mushin, designed to turn creativity into enterprise.

He further noted that billions of naira have been disbursed through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund to small businesses, start-ups, and young entrepreneurs, thereby enabling them to create more jobs.

Ajigbotafe commended the commitment of employers of labour, development partners, and technical partners such as Human Capital Partners and Intermarc for sustaining the platform and opening doors of opportunity for Lagos talent.

In his own remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Esv. Wasiu Adebayo Olayinka expressed profound appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu for his visionary leadership and unwavering support for initiatives targeted at youth empowerment and inclusive prosperity.

He also commended the Honourable Commissioner, keynote speakers, panellists, employers of labour, implementing partners, and young participants for making the 2025 Job Fair a success, adding that the Ministry will continue to provide sustainable platforms for wealth creation and decent work.

The fair also featured a panel discussion that had the Chairman, Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Boladele Dapo-Thomas, as one of the panellists, while the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Establishment and Training, Olubusola Abidakun, moderated the session.