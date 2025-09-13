Summit Of Ex-Legislators Endorses Tinubu for Second Term, Pledges Support for Reforms

A coalition of former legislators from both the northern and southern regions has formally endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing unity, justice, and fairness as the driving forces behind their decision.

The endorsement was held at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and convened by the Chief of Staff to the President and Chief Convener of the National Forum of Former Legislators, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Among those in attendance were prominent political figures, including former Senate President Ken Nnamani, former House of Representatives Speakers Patricia Olubunmi Etteh and Yakubu Dogara, members of the Federal Executive Council, and other distinguished personalities.

Speaking on behalf of President Tinubu, Gbajabiamila described the gathering as “an exceptional opportunity for friends, former colleagues and patriots who are committed to the promise of Nigeria to jointly consider ways to support the president in implementing long-delayed reforms necessary to advance the nation’s cause.”

He stressed that national unity remained a central pillar for Nigeria’s progress.

“National unity is the sine qua non for national development. Where there is no peace, there cannot be progress.”

“Unity does not mean the absence of disagreements. It is about ensuring that even when we argue, we do so with respect and a shared sense of purpose,” he said.

Gbajabiamila also praised the president’s resolve in pushing through tough reforms since assuming office.

“These are not the actions of a politician thinking about the next election; they are acts of extraordinary statesmanship by a leader whose highest concern is the fortune of the Nigerian people and the fate of the next generation,” he said.

Highlighting achievements under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Gbajabiamila noted that the administration had ended inflated subsidy claims, established the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to guarantee access to tertiary education, and signed tax reforms into law to promote fairness and accountability.

He added, “While our vision is clear and our destination certain, it is not lost on us that the journey itself is not an easy one. Fixing the things that have long been broken imposes costs, entails sacrifice, and requires time.”

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, who hosted the event, commended the forum and its convener for prioritising the unity of the nation.

“This summit demonstrates a deep sense of responsibility towards strengthening our oneness as a country,” he said.