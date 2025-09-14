Denari, Tracy Evicted From BBNaija Season 10

Arinze “Denari” Ekwenme and Uchenna “Tracy” Ekwe were evicted from Big Brother Naija (BBN) Season 10 during Sunday’s live show, ending their dramatic seven-week run.

The announcement shocked viewers, as both housemates had built strong personalities within the house, navigating alliances, quarrels, and unexpected twists that defined the season’s seventh week.

Speaking after eviction, Denari admitted his stay was “not easy” but said, “Surviving seven weeks in the house was a personal achievement.”

He insisted during his exit interview that his bond with fellow housemate Doris, evicted last week, was genuine.

The 27-year-old also celebrated his birthday inside the BBN house and entertained fans with his acting flair, singing talent, and memorable performances during weekly tasks.

Tracy Bows Out

And just like that, Tracy walks out of Biggie’s house! She may be leaving, but her time in the game won’t be forgotten. Wishing her all the best on what’s next! #BBNaija Got a question for her? Drop it with #BBAskHM and we’ll make sure she answers! @lushhairnigeria pic.twitter.com/X5lShWg5ou Advertisement — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 14, 2025

Tracy described her stay in the BBN house as “amazing,” noting that despite the ups and downs, she enjoyed every moment and felt grateful to join the season.

The 27-year-old revealed her strongest friendship was with Zita, saying, “She gave me a safe space.” “The BBN housemates are crazy but also creative and amazing,” she added.

READ ALSO: Big Soso, Ivatar, Doris Evicted From BBNaija Season 10

The Anambra-born graduate trainee had earlier enjoyed victory as Head of House in Week Three, cementing her status as a competitive contender.

Meanwhile, data independently computed by Deloitte for M-Net revealed the Week 7 voting results.

Tracy secured 2.23 per cent, Denari 1.42 per cent, while Bright Morgan narrowly survived with 2.78 per cent.

The duo eviction leaves the housemates’ number down to 17 from the opening 29, as the ₦150 million prize draws closer.

Most Influential BBN Player

For the second time this season, Faith is chosen as the Most Influential Player of the Week by his fellow housemates. Setting records and using his influence. Congratulations, Faith. #BBNaija @colgate_ng pic.twitter.com/C9AGj28t0o — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 14, 2025

Meanwhile, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu declared Faith Adewale safe from eviction.

Big Brother announced that housemates voted the 25-year-old doctor ‘Most Influential Player of the Week’ for the second time this season.

His first win came in late August, making him the only housemate to claim the influential title twice.

During the live show, Ebuka criticised Thelma for dividing housemates despite her Head of House status and called the week’s wager performance unimpressive.

Thelma defended herself, saying she was not in the house “to unite anyone or make friends.”

Meanwhile, Ebuka also turned heads at the Sunday live show, wearing an Obasanjo-inspired agbada that honoured a historic moment in Nigerian leadership.

Recreated by @deco_d29, inspired by the viral photo of Nigeria’s longest serving head of state, President Olusegun Obasanjo at the White House with former US President, Jimmy Carter in 1977#BBNaija Live Eviction Show pic.twitter.com/QCSqA4jsEP — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) September 14, 2025

The outfit recreated a famous 1977 White House meeting between former Nigerian Head of State Olusegun Obasanjo and US President Jimmy Carter, sparking nostalgia and admiration.

The attire photos shared on his X handle featured intricate embroidery, a regal cap, a walking staff, and striking poses.

Previous Evictions

The eviction trial began with Danboskid and Ibifubara, who were the first to be evicted from the BBN house on 10 August.

Sabrina exited the show voluntarily on medical grounds a day later, on 11 August.

Subsequent evictions included Otega and Kayikunmi on 17 August. Followed by Victory alongside Gigi Jasmine on 24 August.

Last Sunday, Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris left the house in a triple eviction. Dede, Joanna, and Rooboy re-emerged after the ‘red telephone call’ fake eviction twist.

With Denari and Tracy out, the ₦150 million competition grows tighter.

Week 7 Rundown

Conflicts, shifting alliances, and tensions fueled the week. Thelma Lawson dethroned Faith to become Head of House and picked Mide as Deputy, granting him immunity.

Meanwhile, Kaybobo emerged as the Most Influential Player of week seven, also securing safety from eviction.

READ ALSO: [BBN W7 Recap:] Red Telephone Eviction Shock, Secret Room Twist, Other Highlights

Biggie sprang a ‘red telephone call’ fake eviction prank on Dede, Joanna and Rooboy, hiding them in a “Soft Life Week” secret room where they enjoyed comfort and watched the house.

Their surprise return midweek triggered tears, hugs and new tensions. Dede rekindled her complicated bond with Kola while openly questioning its survival outside the house.

Isabella confronted Koyin over rumours about their closeness. Bright Morgan continued his on-screen partnership with Mide despite missing his girlfriend outside the house.

The week was also defined by messy confrontations. Thelma clashed with Imisi over drink control at the party, and Faith openly called Imisi “a threat” to his success. Sultana hid cigarettes from Faith, and Imisi hid the house spoons after a dispute over alcohol.

After losing a wager, Thelma complained to Dede and Joanna that some teammates lacked accountability.

She singled out Mensan for skipping meetings and leaking issues outside the group. By the weekend, only Thelma, Mide, Kaybobo and the fake evictees enjoyed immunity.