Flooding: Move To Safer Places, Ogun Tells Residents Of Isheri, Akute, Others

The Ogun State Government has warned residents of communities adjoining the Ogun, Ilo, Iju, Owa, and Yemule rivers, such as Isheri, Warewa, Akute, parts of Abeokuta, Ayetoro, Itele, Iju, and those of the coastline of Makun, Oni, Iwopin, Igele, Ifaara (Ogun Waterside), Ebute-Imobi (Ijebu East), Tungeji Island, and Agosasa in Ipokia Local Government Area (LGA), to relocate to a safer environment.

This is due to the expected impact of overflow from rivers and sea water rise/tidal lock in their communities owing to expected high rainfall and arrival of flow from the northern part of the country and neighbouring nations like Benin to Ogun and Lagos State on the downstream.

That of the Ogun River may be compounded by the release of water from Oyan Dam, according to a statement on the midterm flood alert issued by the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya.

According to him, the overflow, which will last for two weeks, usually happens as part of the second phase of flooding, which usually happens from September through November every year.

The commissioner added that the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has predicted that September will have the highest rainfall of 204mm, followed by October at 190mm, while by November the intensity of the rainfall would have gone down to 93mm.

Oresanya assured the residents of these communities that the Ogun State government through its State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is on red alert incase of any emergency evacuation and relocation to temporary emergency camps spread across the state while the Ogun Ministry of Environment is also working closely with the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority on the release of water from Oyan Dam to reduce its impact to the barest minimum.

He also urged residents in these communities to avoid the usage of their boreholes and well waters during this period, as they are subject to contamination due to the expected flooding and tidal variations.

The commissioner called on fish farmers farming on flood plains of rivers and streams statewide to harvest their fish to avert them being washed away by flood, while fish farmers at Eriwe, Yemule, both in Ijebu Ode, Ilase, and Ayegbami in Yewa are equally advised to heed the advice without further delay.