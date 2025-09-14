×

10 Years After Usain Bolt, Jamaica’s Seville Wins Men’s World 100m Gold

Seville timed a personal best of 9.77seconds.

By Channels Television
Updated September 14, 2025
Jamaica’s athlete Oblique Seville (C) celebrates winning the men’s 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

 

Oblique Seville won Jamaica’s first world 100m title in 10 years after outpacing Kishane Thompson and Noah Lyles for gold in Tokyo on Sunday.

Seville timed a personal best of 9.77 seconds for the victory, with Thompson taking silver in 9.82 seconds while defending champion Lyles claimed bronze with a time of 9.89 seconds.

US’ Kenneth Bednarek (L), Jamaica’s Oblique Seville and Jamaica’s athlete Kishane Thompson compete in the men’s 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

 

 

It was the Caribbean island’s first world sprint title since Usain Bolt, watching from the stands, won the 100m and 200m double at the 2015 world championships in Beijing.

Bolt, an 11-time world champion, had bet on a Jamaican 1-2 in this 100m, outspokenly backing both Thompson and Seville to beat Olympic champion Lyles.

 

(L-R) Third-place US’ athlete Noah Lyles, second-placed Jamaica’s athlete Kishane Thompson, and winner Jamaica’s athlete Oblique Seville celebrate with their medals after the men’s 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)

 

 

And it proved to be an astute reading of form and technique.

Bolt erupted in cheers when the Jamaican duo raced through the line.

 

 

Jamaica’s athlete Oblique Seville (R) celebrate winning the men’s 100m final with second-placed Jamaica’s athlete Kishane Thompson during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)

 

 

Bob Marley’s “Buffalo Soldier” soon followed over the tannoy as the sizeable Jamaican fan contingent cheered in delight, Seville responding by ripping the top of his one-piece sprint suit down.

 

 

