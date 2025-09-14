Latter-Day Saints Donate 444 Wheelchairs, Others To People With Disabilities In Akwa Ibom

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated a total of 263 wheelchairs and 181 other walking aids to people with physical disabilities in Akwa Ibom State under its wheelchair project in the state.

The President of the Africa West Area of the church, Alfred Kyungo, presented the items to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, in Uyo, the state capital, for distribution to the beneficiaries.

Kyungo, who spoke at the Women Development Center in Uyo, said the donation was borne out of a deep desire by the church to help the needy in society in line with the teaching of Jesus Christ.

He admonished everyone to see the need to be involved in volunteer work to help those in need.

He also called on parents to teach their children to volunteer to help the vulnerable.

Governor Eno thanked the church for the donation, noting that the gesture was in line with the ARISE Agenda of his administration in the state.

Represented by the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Princess Emem Ibanga, the governor restated his administration’s commitment to the well-being of persons living with disabilities.

The event attracted people living with disabilities from all parts of the state.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the church for the donations.

Founded in 1830, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is known for its numerous contributions to the well-being of the underprivileged and vulnerable members of society.