Timeless Modric Opens AC Milan Account With Winner Against Bologna

Luka Modric scored his first goal for AC Milan in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Bologna, the veteran star making his mark at the San Siro days after turning 40 years old.

Modric, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, netted the winning goal at the end of a flowing move he started in midfield before meeting Alexis Saelemaekers’ low cross with a perfect first-time finish.

The six-time Champions League winner, who arrived at Milan as a free agent after 13 years at Real Madrid, wheeled away in delight at the decisive strike in a match which ended with coach Massimiliano Allegri sent off for his furious reaction at the hosts not being given a late penalty.

New signing Christopher Nkunku looked set to have a chance at scoring his first Milan goal from the penalty spot seconds after replacing Santiago Gimenez when he went down under challenges from Jhon Lucumi and then Remo Freuler.

But after looking at the pitch-side monitor, referee Matteo Marcenaro overruled his own decision to give the spot-kick for the Freuler foul, which sent Allegri into a rage on the touchline, his rant to officials costing him a red card.

Sunday’s was also a successful start for new arrival Adrien Rabiot with an impressive performance alongside Modric in midfield for Milan, who also struck the woodwork three times.

However, his fellow France international Mike Maignan was forced to limp off with what Milan have confirmed is a problem with his right calf, the latest in a long line of injuries for Les Bleus’ goalkeeper.

Milan’s first home win of the season moved them to fifth, level on six points with Cremonese and Roma, who fell to a shock 1-0 home defeat to Torino earlier on Sunday.

– No PSG For Lookman –

Earlier, Ivan Juric confirmed that Ademola Lookman will sit out Atalanta’s Champions League opener at Paris Saint-Germain as the Nigeria forward continues to be sidelined following a protracted attempt to leave the Serie A club.

Atalanta warmed up for Wednesday’s clash with the European champions in Paris by beating Lecce 4-1 without star man Lookman, who hasn’t featured this season after trying and failing to force a move to Inter Milan in the summer.

Charles De Ketelaere struck twice in the second half, with Giorgio Scalvini and Nicola Zalewski netting Atalanta’s other goals.

It’s the second time in as many years that Lookman has tried to find the exit door after attempting to leave for PSG the summer after he helped win the Europa League for Atalanta in 2024.

“I don’t think so; it’s an unpleasant situation,” said Juric when asked if Lookman would travel to the French capital.

“He has given a lot to Atalanta, but Atalanta has given him a lot as well. We need players who are ready, who want to play for the shirt and improve… Looking ahead, we’ll see what happens.”

London-born Lookman has become one of the best players in Europe since signing for Atalanta three years ago after a middling early career in England and Germany.

The 27-year-old has scored 52 times in 117 matches for Atalanta, most famously netting a hat-trick in last year’s Europa League final, when the Bergamo club won their first European trophy by thumping previously unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen 3-0.

Lookman scored 20 times in all competitions last season, with five coming in seven Champions League appearances, but he soured his relationship with the club by abandoning team training in the hope that Inter would meet Atalanta’s asking price of 50 million euros ($59 million).

That never happened, and Lookman, whose contract doesn’t expire until the end of June 2027, was forced to return to Atalanta, where he has since been frozen out by Juric, who has replaced Gian Piero Gasperini in the dugout.

AFP