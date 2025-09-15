Peter Obi Visits Ladoja, Pledges Support For Olubadan Designate

Ahead of the 2027 general polls, former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has met with the Olubadan designate, Rashidi Ladoja, in Oyo State.

Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), also visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Accompanying him on the visit were the spokesman of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, the LP’s 2023 Lagos governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and Segun Adebanjo.

Briefing journalists, Obi said his visit was to pay homage to the Olubadan-designate due to the strategic and central nature of the city to the political, social, and economic development of Nigeria.

He stated that Ladoja would bring his wealth of experience as a former senator, governor, and business tycoon to lead Ibadan to an enviable position.

“The visit is about Nigeria, selfless leadership, leadership that is committed to turning society around.

READ ALSO: Falana Faults 5% Fuel Surcharge, Warns Against Total Subsidy Removal

“Because Ibadan is very strategic and central to the development of Nigeria. As a former governor, senator, and business tycoon, he will have all that he needs to succeed. And I will support him as Olubadan for the sake of one Nigeria.

“Most of the schools in Ibadan, University of Ibadan, for example, were attended by many people from different parts of Nigeria, and they are making it in all areas of human endeavors,” Obi said.

In his response, Ladoja submitted that his aspiration to the throne of Olubadan is in furtherance of his service to humanity.

“That I am alive today is a further confirmation of the Grace of God upon my life.

“It is God who enthroned Olubadan, not because you have money or influential people around you. That is why I will keep on offering thanks to Him.”

Today, I with Dr @YunusaTanko , Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Vivour @GRVlagos and Segun Adebanjo visited President Obasanjo on a courtesy visit. Thereafter, we visited the new Olubadan of Ibadan kabiyesi Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja. In both visits, we were fortunate to discuss the… pic.twitter.com/POiXytUVuU — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) September 14, 2025

Earlier, Obi disclosed the visit in a post on his official X handle.

He described the visits as opportunities to discuss the state of the nation and the need for Nigerians to live in unity, fairness, and justice.

“In both visits, we were fortunate to discuss the state of our nation and how all of us can live in unity, love, fairness, and justice progressively together. The meetings make me believe that coming together of a competent team with capacity, compassion, and commitment to build a new Nigeria that is Possible,” Obi wrote.