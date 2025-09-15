Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Invalidate Rivers LG Election

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has dismissed a suit seeking to invalidate the August 30, 2025 local government election in Rivers State.

The case, filed by Port Harcourt-based lawyer, Williams Abayomi, challenged the legality of the appointment of the Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retired), who nominated the chairman and members of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) that conducted the election.

Listed as defendants were President Bola Tinubu, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Rivers State Administrator, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and RSIEC.

Delivering judgment, Justice Stephen Jumbo struck out the case on two grounds— lack of locus standi and lack of jurisdiction.

On locus standi, the court held that the claimant failed to show any personal injury or hardship that would arise from the election, noting that the interest he sought to protect belonged to the state governor and not himself.

On jurisdiction, Justice Jumbo ruled that the Rivers State High Court lacked authority to entertain the matter, citing Section 1(1) of the Emergency Powers Act of 1961, which vests such issues solely in the Supreme Court.

In remarks following the judgment, the judge further noted that the August 30 election was lawful and valid, having been conducted by RSIEC in accordance with the constitution.

Speaking to journalists after the ruling, claimant’s counsel, Godsent Elewa, said there are ground upon which his clients will appeal the matter.

He also maintained that the judge’s comments on the validity of the election were “made by the way”, insisting that it was unrelated to the subject matter.

Counsel to the PDP, Monday Otokwala, welcomed the decision, describing it as consistent with the law.