Dangote Rolls Out 1,000 CNG Trucks, Dismisses Monopoly Claims

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on Monday dismissed claims of monopoly as the company rolled out 1,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks in Lagos.

Speaking at a press conference, Dangote said the company had already invested ₦2 trillion in trucks and logistics.

Africa’s richest man stated that 4,000 CNG trucks were ordered from China to be delivered in Lagos for Dangote’s direct fuel distribution, adding that the new CNG fleet would ease transportation and stabilise fuel supply.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Petrol marketers had accused Dangote of monopolistic practices in the petroleum downstream sector.

But denying the accusation, Dangote said, “We are not here to take anyone out of the market. The trucks we are deploying have already created 24,000 jobs, with salaries four times the minimum wage,” he said.

READ ALSO: Dangote’s CNG Trucks Begin Product Loading At Refinery

He revealed that the company had purchased 10,000 trucks, including CNG and dry cargo carriers, stressing that the fleet would modernise Nigeria’s transport sector.

“Every day, trucks will be arriving. By the end of November, we will have 10,250 CNG trucks in operation,” he assured.

On future expansion, Dangote disclosed plans to roll out electric vehicles by January 2026, alongside the refinery’s growing capacity.

He said Nigeria would soon become the largest producer of fertiliser globally, which he described as “a big celebration for Nigeria.”

“Our aim is to modernise, generate jobs every day, and make life easier for Nigerians. We are not going to be distracted by the noise of unions,” he said.

Dangote added that the company currently lifts 40,000 tonnes of diesel every month, while over 1.6 billion litres of fuel had been exported.

He maintained that the group would continue to take “the risks out of Nigeria” while positioning the country as a hub for energy and industrial growth.

Dangote Refinery’s newly acquired Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks, on Monday, began loading petroleum products at the facility for direct supply to filling stations nationwide.

Our correspondent at the launch of the first batch of the trucks reported that the trucks have begun taking turns at the gantry to load products.

The refinery announced in August that it had received the first batch of its 4,000 CNG-powered trucks for the fuel distribution programme, which was initially set to commence on August 15.