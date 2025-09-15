I Lack Power To Reinstate Natasha To Senate Duties — NASS Clerk

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamorudeen Ogunlana, says his office lacks the power to allow the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to resume legislative duties.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday by the Director of Information, Bullah Audu Bi-Allah, on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly.

According to the statement, Bi-Allah said the attention of the secretariat was drawn to media reports and public commentary on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, her attempt to resume duties, and a petition by her lawyers, M. J. Numa & Partners LLP.

He clarified that the office of the clerk functions strictly as an administrative arm, supporting the senate in line with its resolutions, standing orders, and the 1999 Constitution.

READ ALSO: No Sign Tinubu Is Capable Of Addressing Hunger, Atiku Laments

“The Clerk does not possess the authority to review, reverse or interpret Senate decisions,” the statement read.

“The Clerk’s Office serves strictly as an administrative arm, providing support to

the Senate in accordance with their resolutions, Standing Orders and the

provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as

Amended)

On March 6, the Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months for “gross misconduct.”

Bi-Allah said that while the decision was challenged in court, the Federal High Court did not invalidate the suspension, adding that no binding order has been issued to reverse or modify the resolution.

On September 4, Akpoti-Uduaghan informed the clerk’s office of her intention to resume legislative duties.

Bi-Allah noted that while she could have addressed the letter directly to the senate president, the correspondence was forwarded to the red chamber’s leadership, which observed that the matter is still before the court of appeal.

He said the clerk’s office expressed dismay over a letter from Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyers accusing the clerk of overreach and threatening legal and disciplinary action.

According to him, the clerk has at all times acted within lawful limits and in observance of due process and emphasised that the authority to decide whether Akpoti-Uduaghan can resume her legislative duties after the suspension lies solely with the senate.

He noted that the clerk remains guided by the principles of constitutionalism, institutional respect and the rule of law.

He explained that the Senate leadership maintained that any change to her suspension must be backed by either a new resolution or a definite court order.

“It must be emphasized that the determination of whether Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan can resume her legislative duties as of right without any further or fresh resolution of the Senate following the expiration of her six months suspension lies solely with the Senate and not with the office of the Clerk to the National

Assembly.

“The Office of the Clerk remains guided by the principles of constitutionalism,

institutional respect and the rule of law. The public is urged to remain patient and allow the appropriate institutions – including the Senate and the courts – to

discharge their constitutional responsibilities,” the statement added.