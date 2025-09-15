Tinubu Ends Vacation, Returns To Abuja Tuesday

President Bola Tinubu has ended his work vacation and will return to Abuja on Tuesday, September 16, to resume official duties.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said Tinubu will return to Nigeria on Tuesday, 11 days after the President left Nigeria for France as part of his annual holiday, initially intending to split his time between France and the United Kingdom (UK).

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has concluded his work vacation ahead of schedule and will return to Abuja on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, to resume official duties,” he wrote.

“The President departed for France on September 4, 2025, to spend part of his annual holiday and was initially scheduled to divide the period between France and the United Kingdom.”

During his stay in Paris last week, Tinubu held a private luncheon with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

The two leaders discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation and agreed to strengthen the partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability.