[VIDEO] Don Faults Companies For Funding BBN Instead Of Research

A Professor of Employment Relations and Human Resource Management, Prof Chris Obisi, has decried the lack of funding for research in the nation’s higher institutions, calling on corporate organisations to assist.

Obisi, who lectures at the University of Lagos, was a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

He lamented that some companies were sponsoring Big Brother Naija but were reluctant to sponsor universities’ intellectual research.

“There should be more synergy between research, research outcomes, industry, and the university so that industry can be funding university and research outcomes, which some companies are not doing.

“It’s a shame, I don’t want to sound depressed. How can a company be sponsoring Big Brother but cannot fund research? How can a company be playing to the gallery but cannot fund research?

“This is a sort of misplaced priority, and that is why we are lagging,” he stated.

