Cardi B Expecting Child With Football Player Boyfriend Diggs

Rapper Cardi B is expecting a child with her American football player boyfriend Stefon Diggs, she said Wednesday, following weeks of rumors.

The singer confirmed the news in an interview with CBS, telling the outlet: “I’m excited. I’m happy.”

Cardi B — real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar — and New England Patriots wide receiver Diggs announced they were dating earlier this year.

It came months after Cardi B had split from her husband, fellow rapper Offset, who is the father of her three previous children.

Cardi B is currently promoting her new album “Am I the Drama,” which is released on Friday.

“I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work,” she said in the CBS interview.

“But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, and my man, we’re very supportive of each other,” said the 32-year-old singer.

Earlier this month, Cardi B was cleared of assault in a $24 million civil trial in which the star was accused of slashing a woman’s face with her fingernails.

“Two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout,” she shared.

The “WAP” singer has three children with Offset: seven-year-old Kulture, four-year-old Wave, and one-year-old Blossom, who was born after the couple had already separated.

Diggs, 31, has an eight-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

AFP