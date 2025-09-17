Kano State Tops 2025 NECO Performance Chart

Kano State has emerged as the best-performing state in the 2025 National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for internal candidates, marking a historic achievement for the state and its educational system.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the NECO Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, during a press conference in Minna, Niger State.

According to the results, Kano State led the nation with 68,159 candidates (5.02% of the national total) passing with five credits or more, including English and Mathematics. This impressive performance places Kano at the top of the 2025 NECO SSCE performance index.

This landmark success comes on the heels of a series of sweeping education reforms and investments initiated by Governor Abba Yusuf’s administration.

READ ALSO: NECO Releases 2025 SSCE Results, Records 61% Drop In Exam Malpractice

Prof. Wushishi also announced that a total of 1,358,339 candidates sat for the June/July 2025 NECO exams, with 818,492 students—60.26% of the total candidates—achieving five credits, including Mathematics and English. Overall, 1,144,496 candidates, or 84.26%, passed with five credits or more in any subject.

Kano’s performance eclipsed that of other states, with Lagos and Oyo trailing behind. Lagos State came second with 67,007 successful candidates, while Oyo placed third with 48,742 candidates.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf expressed his elation at the results, describing the achievement as “a reflection of the tireless work and vision” that has driven his government’s educational policies.

“I am elated by this outstanding performance. It is a testament to the fact that when we prioritize education, invest in our teachers, and ensure access to quality learning, the results speak for themselves,” Governor Yusuf said. “This success belongs to every teacher, student, and parent who has supported our reforms.”

Commenting on the historic achievement, Dr. Amina Lawal, a Kano-based education analyst, praised the governor’s approach. “Kano’s success in the NECO exams is a clear demonstration of the power of visionary leadership and sustained investment in education. The state has set a new benchmark for other regions to follow.”