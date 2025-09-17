King Charles III Gives Trump Royal Welcome On UK State Visit

Donald Trump was welcomed by King Charles III to Windsor Castle Wednesday with a royal spectacle featuring gun salutes, mounted horses and bagpipes as the US president’s historic second state visit got into full swing.

The pair laughed and joked as Trump inspected troops at the castle west of London, in an elaborate welcome designed to play into the mercurial American leader’s love of pomp and pageantry.

Some 120 horses, and 1,300 members of the British military — some in red tunics and gold plumed helmets — feted Trump during a ceremonial guard of honour that UK officials called the largest for a state visit to Britain in living memory.

Heir-to-the-throne Prince William and his wife Catherine warmly greeted Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the Marine One helicopter touched down in the grounds of Windsor at 12:15 pm (1115 GMT).

Inside a ring of steel, under grey skies and out of sight from protesters, William and Catherine then walked Trump and his wife a short distance to meet the waiting Charles and Queen Camilla.

As the president shook hands with the king, a 41-gun salute was fired simultaneously from six World War One-era guns on the castle’s east lawn, as a similar display occurred at the Tower of London, in the centre of the capital.

The Trumps and the royals enjoyed a carriage procession featuring mounted cavalry through the Windsor estate towards the nearly 1,000-year-old castle, where Trump and Charles inspected the guard of honour.

The pair could be seen laughing and joking, and the president saluted as the US national anthem played out before the royals and their guests headed inside for lunch.

‘Warm my heart’

Britain is going the extra mile to dazzle and flatter the unpredictable Trump as it tries to keep him onside during a host of international crises.

The 79-year-old Republican is, however, being kept far away from Britons among whom polls indicate Trump remains unpopular, with the entire visit happening behind closed doors.

“It’s quite sad that the public cannot see the president,” 40-year-old Charlene Bryan, who had travelled from London hoping to see Trump, told AFP.

Trump is the first US president to receive two state visits, after his previous one with Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

He will also be the first to get a joint flypast by US and UK fighter jets at an event of its kind. It will feature US and British F-35 military jets and the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows display team.

The Trumps will lay a wreath on the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022, and the president and Charles will wrap up Wednesday with a white-tie state banquet, where they are due to make speeches.

Trump’s unpredictability on everything from tariffs to Ukraine and Gaza has caused global turmoil and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be hoping the president leaves on Thursday feeling the warm glow of royal soft power — but there are no guarantees.

Trump appeared to be feeling the love as he arrived at the US ambassador’s official residence in London late Tuesday with the first lady following his flight from Washington on Air Force One.

Epstein’s shadow

“A lot of things here warm my heart,” said the president, whose mother hailed from Scotland and who owns two golf resorts in the country.

He described Charles, 76, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, as “my friend”.

The US leader may also relish a chance to escape a turbulent period at home, where the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk has caused deep turmoil.

But the spectre loomed of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who is providing domestic headaches for both Trump and Starmer and who has caused the royal family considerable embarrassment.

Police arrested four people after they projected images of Trump and Epstein onto Windsor Castle late Tuesday. Thousands were expected to attend protests planned in London later Wednesday.

Starmer will host Trump on the second day of the visit on Thursday at his country residence, Chequers.

The pair will be buoyed by British pharmaceutical group GSK’s announcement that it will invest $30 billion in the United States over the next five years but talks could turn awkward on several fronts.

Starmer in particular faces political troubles at home, after sacking his UK ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, over a furore involving the diplomat’s connection to the late Epstein.

