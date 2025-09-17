NECO Releases 2025 SSCE Results, Records 61% Drop In Exam Malpractice

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal results, with 60.26 per cent of the candidates obtaining five credits and above, including in Mathematics and English.

Announcing the release at the Council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State, on Wednesday, the Registrar and Chief Executive, Dantani Wushishi, said a total of 1,367,210 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 1,358,339 participated in the exercise.

Of these, 818,492 candidates — representing 60.26 per cent — obtained five credits and above, while 1,144,496 candidates, or 84.26 per cent, obtained five credits and above irrespective of English and Mathematics.

Wushishi described the outcome as a milestone that reflected transparency, credibility, and the council’s commitment to quality education.

He disclosed that 1,622 candidates with special needs also sat for the examination, including those with hearing and visual impairments, albinism, autism, low vision, and other conditions.

The registrar announced a 61.58 per cent reduction in examination malpractice, with 3,878 cases recorded in 2025 compared to the 10,094 in 2024.

However, he stated that 38 schools in 13 states engaged in mass cheating and would face sanctions.

Wushishi noted that nine supervisors in Rivers, Niger, the FCT, Kano, and Osun states would be blacklisted for aiding malpractice and other misconduct.

He also revealed that results from eight schools in the Lamorde Local Government Area of Adamawa State were withheld following the disruption of examinations due to communal clashes.

The registrar thanked President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Ministry of Education for supporting NECO’s reforms and urged higher institutions to wait for all examination bodies to release results before finalising admissions.

The examination body advised candidates to access their results via its website, www.neco.gov.ng, using their registration numbers.