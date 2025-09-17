World Number One Sabalenka Out Of China Open With Injury

World number one Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday pulled out of next week’s China Open with an injury suffered on the way to winning her fourth Grand Slam title in New York earlier this month.

The Belarussian, who beat Amanda Anisimova to win the US Open for the second year running 10 days ago, will miss the WTA 1000 event in Beijing which begins on September 24.

“Aryna has not fully recovered from the injury she sustained during the US Open, (and) will miss the 2025 China Open,” organisers announced.

Sabalenka, who reached the quarter-finals in Beijing last year, said on China social media platform Weibo that she was “very sad” to announce her withdrawal after “sustaining a small injury” at Flushing Meadows.

“I am going to focus on recovery, and strive to quickly return to the court at 100 percent,” she added.

The Belarusian is scheduled to defend her title next month at the Wuhan Open, the final 1000 WTA tournament of 2025.

“I can’t wait to see my Chinese fans soon,” added the 27-year-old. “I look forward to returning to Beijing next year.”

AFP