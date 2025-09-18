FG Urged To Establish Ministry For Artificial Intelligence

The Federal Government has been urged to establish a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as that would drive innovation, create jobs, and boost Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

The Director-General of the Ibrosoft International Development Foundation (IIDF), Ibrahim Muhammad, made the call in Abuja during a training organised for teachers, business executives and residents of the Federal Capital Territory on how to harness AI for personal growth, enhanced productivity and new income opportunities.

Muhammad explained that artificial intelligence is reshaping how societies work and that Nigeria must move quickly to embrace it. He said a dedicated ministry would not only regulate its use but also promote generative AI applications that could transform multiple sectors of the economy.

“AI is transforming every aspect of life. If government creates a Federal Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Nigeria will not only compete with Africa but globally, and one day, we will become one of the developed countries,” he said.

The training, which introduced participants to practical AI tools such as ChatGPT, was aimed at professionals and educators who can transfer the knowledge to younger generations.

Muhammad noted that empowering teachers and leaders is critical, as they can inspire students to become more creative and innovative rather than passive consumers of technology.

He also stressed that while AI has limitations and risks, including the potential to create fake content, it can also be used to detect and verify information. According to him, proper regulation and education will ensure the benefits outweigh the downsides.

Participants described the training as eye-opening. Mrs. Juliana Chijoke John, a primary school teacher in Abuja, said the programme would help her introduce AI concepts in her classroom and encourage pupils to think critically.

“It’s going to enhance me as a teacher and also help the children. Some of my pupils already know about AI, so this training will guide me on how best to teach them responsibly,” she said.

For Nuhu Alia, a final-year Cyber Security student at Nile University, the sessions have broadened his use of AI tools.

“As a student, I use ChatGPT and GitHub a lot. Now, I have learned how to apply them more effectively without relying on them completely,” he noted.

The Foundation believes that by mainstreaming AI knowledge and establishing a dedicated ministry, Nigeria can unlock fresh opportunities for development and position itself as a leader in technology-driven growth.