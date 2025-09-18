I Spoke With Fubara Yesterday, Peace Has Returned To Rivers, Says Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that he spoke with the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday ahead of the lifting of the emergency rule in the state by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike noted that following six months of emergency rule in the oil-rich South-South state, peace has been restored, with all stakeholders now committed to moving the state forward.

“As I speak to you, as of yesterday, I spoke to the Governor (Fubara). I told him I was leaving that night to come back, and he told me he was leaving this morning,” Wike said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

“So, I can tell you that, by the grace of God, peace has returned. And look at what the Assembly did today to set the tone — you can see peace; you can see we are prepared, for the interest of the state. Let’s move forward.”

Asked who among them placed the call to the other, Wike said it is not important who called, adding that what matters is that there is peace again in the state.

In March, President Tinubu suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the Rivers State House of Assembly following a protracted political crisis between the governor and Wike.

Forgiven

Wike added that he has forgiven Fubara, stating that there is no longer any conflict between him and his successor.

He said, “I have already said that we’ve been speaking. I will not engage with a man I have not forgiven. Everything is over. I am not a politician who says one thing today and another tomorrow. We must move forward.”

The FCT Minister also criticized those he said are opposed to the return of peace in the state, stating that they offer no solutions and are only interested in fueling crisis.

“Unfortunately, there are people who do not want peace. Today, I watched individuals twisting the law, claiming illegality in the conduct of local government elections.

“But ask them: what did they do to prevent such illegality in the first place? When you hear them pontificating and shouting, you would think they have solutions—yet they do nothing except attempt to create crisis. The president has done a great deal for us, and peace has been restored.”