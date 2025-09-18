VIDEO: Ibas Must Account For Money Spent During Rivers Emergency Rule — Epelle

Chief Executive Officer of TAF Africa, Jake Epelle, has called on retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas to account for funds spent when he [Ibas] served as the administrator during the six-month emergency rule in Rivers State.

Speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, on Thursday, Epelle said experience had shown that some politicians involved in the crisis that led the emergency rule cannot be trusted.

He maintained that the Rivers people had endured enough hardship, and the time had come for those who managed state resources during the emergency period to provide explanations.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday ended the emergency rule in Rivers six months after he suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule.

Watch the video below.