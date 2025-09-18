Kogi Condemns CUSTECH Protest, Dismisses PWDs’ Marginalisation Claim

The Kogi State Government has condemned a violent protest at the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, on Tuesday, the government dismissed claims of exclusion.

Fanwo said protesters under the Association of People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) locked the university gate and disrupted activities.

He described their claims of marginalisation in employment as “false,” insisting CUSTECH had already employed qualified persons with disabilities.

“Several PWDs are employed in both academic and non-academic roles,” Fanwo stated in the government’s press release.

He cited examples, including Rofiat Ohize, a technologist in Chemistry since May 2024, and Ahmed Rufai Omuya, an executive officer.

Another appointee, Mustapha Obaje, joined in March 2025 as an assistant lecturer in Technology Education, Fanwo added.

“These appointments demonstrate CUSTECH’s commitment to competence and merit in recruitment,” the statement stressed.

‘Merit-Based Employment’

The government said vacancies at CUSTECH are publicly advertised, with all applicants, including PWDs, given equal opportunities to apply.

“Applications do not indicate disability status; recruitment is based strictly on qualifications and competence,” Fanwo clarified.

He maintained that the state could not operate a quota system in professions requiring high standards and academic excellence.

While sympathising with PWDs, the government said their claims of exclusion were “baseless” and encouraged proper applications for vacancies.

‘Protest Politically Motivated’

Fanwo alleged the protest carried “political undertones,” citing the protesters’ expensive recording gadgets and heavy media mobilisation.

“With 2027 approaching, some politicians may exploit vulnerable groups to destabilise institutions,” the statement read.

He commended CUSTECH’s management and students for exercising restraint, preventing escalation into chaos during the disruption.

Governor Usman Ododo, Fanwo noted, remains committed to fairness for all citizens, regardless of physical status.

The government urged police and security agencies to investigate the protest and prevent future politically motivated disruptions.

“We will not allow anyone to threaten peace in our educational institutions,” Fanwo concluded.