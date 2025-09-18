NMDPRA, FCCPC Set Up 10-Man C’ttee To Address Consumers Complaints

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have inaugurated a 10-member Joint-Technical Working Committee to strengthen consumer protection in the energy sector.

This was revealed by the Authority in a statement on Wednesday.

Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure (DSSRI), Ogbugo Ukoha, who represented the Authority Chief Executive, Farouk Ahmed, at the event in Abuja, said the committee was established to address recurring complaints relating to competitive practices and service delivery in the oil and gas sector.

The new committee has been mandated to share market data, monitor and investigate anti-competition practices, and ensure adequate consumer protection, a note from the NMDPRA stated.

The Joint Committee is led by the FCCPC’s Deputy Director of Surveillance and Investigation, MOmagu Nwachukwu, and Charles Nwachukwu, Head of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre of the NMDPRA.

It is expected to identify potential threats to the sector that could negatively impact the market and escalate such issues to the top management of both organisations.

The Authority also emphasised that its collaboration with the FCCPC is expected to establish a level playing field for operators, prevent monopoly, and provide modalities for prosecution in cases where abuse is established after further investigation.