No Law Says Fubara Must Resume Today – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that there is no law compelling Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to immediately return to office following the end of the six-month emergency rule in the state.

President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State at the height of the political rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and loyalists of his estranged political mentor, Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of the state.

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu announced that the state of emergency in Rivers State would expire at midnight, stating that reports from the state indicated there was no reason for it to continue any longer.

He subsequently directed Governor Fubara, his deputy, and members of the House of Assembly to resume their official duties.

However, Governor Fubara failed to appear at the Government House on Thursday. A large crowd that had gathered in anticipation of his arrival eventually dispersed after hours of waiting.

Reacting to the development, Wike said that now law mandated the governor to resume exactly on the day the emergency rule ended.

He said, “There is no law that said he must resume work today. He is the governor, I don’t understand the way we operate. Okay, I was sworn in today as the governor for example does not mean I will go to the office tomorrow.

“You don’t know what my programmes are, you don’t know what the governor has schedule to do, you know know where he is.”