Senate Urges FCT Resident Doctors To End Strike, Promises Talks With Wike

The Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory Area Councils and Ancillary Matters has appealed to members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), FCT chapter, to immediately suspend their ongoing strike.

The committee also pledged to engage urgently with the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, in order to address the doctors’ demands and find a resolution.

At an emergency meeting held on Thursday, the committee, led by Chairman Senator David Jimkuta (Taraba South), met with the leadership of the striking doctors.

The senators assured them that their concerns were receiving attention and promised to escalate the matter directly to the FCT Minister.

Senator Jimkuta acknowledged the devastating impact the strike is having on healthcare delivery in the territory and pleaded with the doctors to resume work while talks continue.

According to him, “We are pleading with you, please return to work and continue saving lives. I will personally meet with the Minister tomorrow. I am confident that something concrete will come out of it. We cannot stand by while people die because doctors are on strike”.

He commended the doctors for what he described as a selfless fight, noting that their demands were focused on strengthening Nigeria’s collapsing healthcare system rather than personal gain.

The FCT chapter of NARD declared an indefinite strike last week, citing longstanding issues related to unpaid salary arrears dating back to 2023, unexplained deductions from allowances, and the failure to upgrade qualified resident doctors who have completed specialist training but are still paid as medical officers.

The committee also called for a joint session involving the National Assembly, the FCT health administration as well as representatives of the resident doctors to facilitate direct negotiations and find a lasting solution.