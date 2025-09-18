Wike Fires Back At Tambuwal, Labels Him, Atiku ‘Betrayers’

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has fired back at former Sokoto governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Wike spoke on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

“What do you mean by leadership and friendship? You cannot talk about leadership and ignore the person,” Wike said.

He accused Tambuwal and Atiku Abubakar of political inconsistency.

“These are people who have been consistently inconsistent. When you are a consistent betrayer, what do you expect?” he added.

Wike alleged that Tambuwal had his eyes on a Senate role if Atiku won the presidency. He said both men frequently switched political parties for personal gain.

Tambuwal’s Preference For Atiku

Tambuwal, appearing on the same programme earlier in September, declared loyalty to Atiku over Wike.

“When it comes to leadership of this country and leadership of the people, I would rather support Atiku than Nyesom Wike,” he said.

READ ALSO: I’ll Support Atiku Over Wike For Nigeria’s Leadership, Says Tambuwal

Tambuwal insisted his choices were guided by governance values rather than friendship.

He clarified that disagreements with leaders, including Goodluck Jonathan, were ideological.

“It is a collaboration; it is not something difficult. Once it is about being altruistic and nothing personal. We disagreed on principle, the way and the direction things were going,” Tambuwal said.

Long-Running Rift

The rift between Wike and key PDP figures dates back to 2023. Then, Wike criticised Atiku, Tambuwal, and Bukola Saraki for abandoning zoning commitments that could have favoured the South.

Wike also reminded viewers that he once backed Tambuwal’s bid for Speaker of the House of Representatives despite the party’s preference.

Tambuwal, however, stressed that political disputes should not be mistaken for personal animosity.

“If Atiku comes in here and Wike requests my phone, I will give it to him as a personal friend,” he said.