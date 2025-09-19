Fubara Pledges Cooperation With State Assembly, Assures Supporters Of Inclusive Governance

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged to work harmoniously with the Rivers State House of Assembly to recover lost ground and accelerate the advancement of social and economic development of the state.

In a statewide broadcast, Governor Fubara described the period of emergency as one of the most challenging moments for the state.

He said his decision not to contest the presidential declaration was guided by a conviction that no sacrifice was too great for peace in Rivers State.

“The President graciously brokered peace during this period, and we all accepted it, though not without the hard lessons learnt during the emergency rule,” he said.

He added that the responsibility now lies with leaders to put aside personal interests and pursue the common good.

Governor Fubara expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for what he described as a “fatherly intervention” that restored full democratic governance to Rivers State.

He also acknowledged the role of his political leader, former Governor Nyesom Wike, alongside the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and other stakeholders in sustaining peace.

The governor extended his gratitude to the Speaker and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for their cooperation.

He, however, noted the concerns of his supporters and assured them that “not everything is irretrievably lost” and that opportunities remain ahead.

He stated that “the costly peace is cheaper than the cheapest war,” stressing the need to build a more prosperous Rivers State.

He recalled his administration’s achievements before the emergency rule and promised to resume funding ongoing projects to ensure their completion.

He further reiterated his commitment to working with the House of Assembly in the interest of the state, while thanking the people of Rivers State for their resilience, peaceful conduct, and prayers.

