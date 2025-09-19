Gov Fubara To Address Rivers Residents In Statewide Broadcast

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, will address residents on Friday in a statewide broadcast.

Fubara disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said he would speak to Rivers residents at 6 p.m.

“We are going to the state by 6 p.m.,” Fubara stated.

The governor thanked the residents and supporters for the show of love since Thursday.

“I’m really humbled by what I saw at the airport.

“That reception really humbled me. It showed love, and solidarity,” said the governor.

He said the support reflected the bond between the people and the state government.

The governor arrived at the Government House in Port Harcourt, accompanied by his wife, key stakeholders, and security heads.

Among those present was his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie.

On arrival at the Government House, the governor inspected his official residence and later proceeded to his office.

Emergency Rule

The governor arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport at about 12:19 p.m. on Friday, more than 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu ended the six-month emergency rule in the state.

He was greeted by a crowd of supporters who had earlier converged at the VIP wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, awaiting his arrival.

While the House of Assembly resumed sitting on Thursday, Fubara did not show up at the Government House, despite the hundreds of supporters who had gathered to welcome him.

But his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said during an exclusive on Channels Television’s Politics Today that Fubara was not under compulsion by law to resume on Thursday.

Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, had been away from the governance of the state for six months, after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers on March 18, citing a political crisis.

Tinubu also swore in retired Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the role administrator.

Ibas handed over the reins of power on Wednesday night at the end of the emergency rule.

Wike-Fubara Rift

Months after he was inaugurated as governor in May 2023, Fubara fell out with his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over the political control of the state, a common occurrence between incumbent and former governors in Nigeria.

The political brawl also spilled to the House of Assembly, dividing the lawmakers.

But in June, the President met with Fubara, Wike, Amaewhule, and other members of the assembly, signaling a reconciliation among the key actors.