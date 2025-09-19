Police Arrest 789 Suspects, Rescue Kidnap And Trafficking Victims In Imo

The Imo State Police Command says it has made major strides in the fight against crime, arresting 789 suspects and rescuing several victims of abduction and child trafficking in the past two months.

Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, disclosed this at a press briefing held at the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Owerri on Friday, adding that the arrests were made in partnership with sister security agencies and community stakeholders, a collaboration he described as “crucial in restoring safety across the state.”

“In the last two months, the Command arrested a total of 789 criminal suspects for offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, and cultism, to terrorism linked to IPOB/ESN, child trafficking, murder, stealing, and receiving stolen property,” Danjuma said.

He said nine kidnapped victims and seven stolen children were rescued, most of whom have already been reunited with their families. Recovered items included 17 firearms such as AK-47s and pump-action rifles, 72 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 673 live cartridges, nine stolen motorcycles, explosives, charms, laptops, mobile phones, and what police described as “Biafra currencies.”

One of the Command’s key breakthroughs, Danjuma noted, was the arrest of suspected leaders of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“On 16th September, acting on credible intelligence, our operatives stormed an IPOB/ESN camp at Obudi Agwa in Oguta LGA. On sighting our men, the hoodlums engaged them in a fierce gun battle but were overpowered by superior firepower. Sixteen suspects, including sub-commanders Uzoechi Okechukwu and Paschal Igbuogwu, were arrested,” he said.

He also announced the earlier arrest of a suspected terrorist kingpin, Onye Chukwuebuka Eriiriogu, who allegedly confessed to carrying out multiple attacks with his gang.

Beyond counter-terrorism operations, police uncovered a child trafficking syndicate where a one-month-old baby—initially declared dead at birth—was rescued and reunited with the mother. Four suspects were arrested, while two accomplices remain at large.

In another operation, four suspected cultists belonging to the Vikings Confraternity were arrested in Isiala Mbano LGA, with locally fabricated pistols and live cartridges recovered.

“Permit me to appreciate the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma, for his consistent support in welfare and logistics, and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, whose guidance has been instrumental to our successes.”

The Commissioner reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to safety.

“We remain resolute in our duty to protect lives and property. These achievements reflect our firm commitment to rid Imo of crime and ensure a safe environment for all. We will not relent until our state is fully secured and peaceful,” he added.