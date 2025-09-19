Tinubu Arrives In Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Kaduna State on a one-day visit.

Tinubu arrived at the Kaduna International Airport at about 1 p.m. of Friday.

He was received by the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, accompanied by the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, ministers, senators and other top government officials.

The President is in Kaduna to attend the wedding ceremony between Nasirudeen Yari and Safiyya Idris during the visit.

Nasirudeen is the son of a former Zamfara State governor and incumbent senator representing Zamfara West, Abdul’aziz Yari.

The President Tinubu, during the visit, is expected to also pay a courtesy visit to Aisha, the widow of former President Muhammadu Buhari, at the family residence in Kaduna.