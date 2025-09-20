Kebbi PDP Commends Security Agencies For Peaceful LG Congress

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has successfully conducted its local government congresses across all 21 local government areas of Kebbi State.

The congresses, described by party leaders as peaceful, transparent, and orderly, led to the election of local government executives and national delegates of the party.

While monitoring the exercise in Birnin Kebbi, the Chairman of the PDP Local Government Congress Committee from the party’s national headquarters, Bello Goronyo, who is also the PDP State Chairman in Sokoto expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the congresses across the state.

“So far, so good. This is one of the many local governments we have visited, and we are very impressed with the early turnout of delegates, who came out in their numbers to vote for their candidates or affirm consensus candidates,” he said.

“We are also impressed with the unity among party members in all the local government areas visited. The atmosphere has been very peaceful, which is encouraging and a testament to our strength going into the 2027 general elections, especially when our national leadership remains united and focused on the progress and success of the party,” he added.

Goronyo explained that in cases where more than one candidate contested a position, delegates were required to vote, while in situations of consensus, delegates affirmed the agreed-upon candidates.

He also commended the roles played by youths and women, praising their orderly conduct and impressive turnout during the exercise.

“The turnout of women and youths was remarkable. In several polling units, women came out in large numbers and maintained order as they waited for the elections to begin,” he noted. “Even when the men were moving around, the women stayed in line, which was quite commendable.”

Also speaking, retired General Aminu Bande, the PDP’s 2023 gubernatorial candidate in the state, lauded the security agencies, representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and various media organisations for ensuring a smooth and credible process.

“We are now looking forward to the State Executive Congress (SEC) on September 27, precisely next week. Once that is concluded, we are confident of achieving victory in the 2027 general elections at all levels across the country,” he said.

The monitoring team visited Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo, Bunza, Jega, and Argungu local government areas during the exercise.