NAF Airstrikes Kill 25 Terrorists In Yobe, Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has killed more than 25 terrorists in a coordinated night air operation in the Bula area of Yobe State and the Banki axis of Borno State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

According to Ejodame, the operation was carried out on September 18 following credible intelligence from ground troops.

He explained that a coordinated force package, comprising Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets and strike aircraft, tracked terrorist movements and detected multiple clusters of fighters north of Banki.

He noted that real-time updates were relayed to ground troops and base operations, enabling a well-coordinated response.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) through the Air Component of Operating HADIN KAI (AC OPHD) has neutralised over 25 terrorists in a coordinated night operation at Bula Yobe and Banki on 18 September 2025.

“Acting on reports from ground troops, a force package comprising Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and attack aircraft were deployed.

“The ISR platform established contact with ground forces, tracked terrorist movements and identified multiple groups around the north of Banki. Real-time updates were relayed to ground troops and base operations, enabling synchronised action.

“Subsequently, the strike aircraft engaged the terrorists in three successive precision strikes on their movement routes and assembly areas, effectively neutralising more than 25 fighters. Post-strike surveillance confirmed ground forces in their defensive positions with no further threats observed in the area,” the statement read in part.

Ejodame added that the successful operation highlights NAF’s decisive support to ground forces, its resolve to deny terrorists freedom of action, and its commitment to securing Nigeria’s North-East.

A few days ago, three commanders of the ISWAP terrorist group were killed by troops of the Nigerian military during the terrorists’ attempted ambush in Cross-Kauwa, at the lake Chad region.

They were identified as Modu Dogo Munzir of Dogon Chukun, an unidentified Munzir, and one Abu Aisha, Qaid of Tumbun Mota.

Eight other terrorists were also neutralized in the foiled ambush which saw the terrorists detonate a command improvised explosive device on a day before.