Residents Protest Killings, Obstruct Traffic On Makurdi–Lafia Highway

Residents of communities along the Makurdi–Lafia Road on Saturday disrupted traffic on the federal highway in protest over the killing of five people by suspected herdsmen.

The victims were reportedly attacked while on their way to the farm on the outskirts of Makurdi, near the border with Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The killings, which occurred separately on Friday and early Saturday, triggered a protest by residents who blocked the federal highway using the corpses of three of the victims.

According to eyewitness accounts, two people were killed near Tse Adaa village in Guma Local Government Area on Friday, while the remaining three were killed on Saturday morning in Abagena and Atsom communities in Makurdi Local Government Area.

“The killings prompted the protesters to move the corpses to the road, demanding government action to end the attacks,” Asongo Terka said.

Also, a traveller, John Ogi, who was caught up in the blockade, confirmed that motorists were stranded for hours as the villagers insisted that the state governor must address them.

He added that security agencies were making efforts to resolve the situation and restore safe passage.

The Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Udeme Edet, confirmed the killing of two farmers who were attacked while on their way to the farm in a village in Guma Local Government Area.

Photos and amateur videos circulating on social media confirmed the protest along the Makurdi–Lafia Road, with individuals warning road users to avoid the area. Some of those affected by the blockade also shared live videos from the scene.