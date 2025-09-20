Shettima To Lead Nigeria’s Delegation At 80th UN General Assembly

Vice President Kashim Shettima will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, scheduled to hold in New York, United States, from Monday, September 22, to Sunday, September 28, 2025.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, says the decision is based on a directive from President Bola Tinubu.

Vice President Shettima is expected to deliver Nigeria’s national statement on Wednesday, September 24, between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. (New York time).

READ ALSO: Tinubu To Attend Ladoja’s Coronation As 44th Olubadan, Committee Unveils Weeklong Plan

He will also attend a special Climate event for Heads of State and Government, hosted by the UN Secretary-General on Wednesday, September 24, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., where Nigeria is expected to announce its new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

Other engagements for the Vice President during the event include a high-level roundtable of the Global Champions on Adequate and Affordable Housing, hosted by the President of Kenya on September 24, as well as several bilateral meetings.

After New York, Vice President Shettima will proceed to Frankfurt, Germany, where he is scheduled to meet with officials of Deutsche Bank before returning to Nigeria.