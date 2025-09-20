Troops Arrest Two Suspected Kidnappers In Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke, have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, as part of ongoing clearance operations under the codename Operation Lafiya Nakowa.

According to a military statement, the arrests were made following a successful raid on a suspected kidnappers’ hideout in the Garau axis of Rafin Taba community on September 19, 2025.

The operation was based on credible intelligence regarding the activities of criminal elements in the area.

The suspects, identified as Ibrahim Umaru and Adamu Malam Musa, were apprehended during the swift and precise operation.

Both individuals are reportedly notorious for their involvement in multiple kidnapping cases within and outside Taraba State.

In a statement, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the 6 Brigade, said preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspects had confessed to participating in several abductions. They also admitted to collecting large sums of money as ransom from victims’ families.

The suspects further disclosed that some abductees were often transported across state lines into Plateau State, particularly into the notorious Madam Forest, in an effort to evade security surveillance.

Commending the troops for their vigilance, professionalism, and dedication, the Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, described the successful operation as further evidence of the brigade’s resolve to rid Taraba State and its environs of criminal elements threatening peace, security, and socio-economic development.

He assured the people of Taraba State that the brigade would continue to intensify operations, in collaboration with other security agencies, until all criminal networks are dismantled and peace is fully restored.

The Nigerian Army also called on members of the public to support ongoing operations by providing timely and credible information to security agencies.

It further warned criminal elements to desist from their nefarious activities or face the full force of military action.