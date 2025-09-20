Zenith Bank Posts ₦2.5trn Gross Earnings H1 2025

Zenith Bank Plc has posted a profit before tax (PBT) of ₦625.63 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2025.

In a filing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), the company’s board approved an interim dividend of ₦1.25 per share, representing a 25% increase from the ₦1.00 paid in H1 2024.

Gross earnings rose 20% year-on-year to ₦2.5 trillion, driven by a 60% surge in interest income to ₦1.8 trillion, up from ₦1.1 trillion in H1 2024.

The company attributed the growth to strategic repricing of risk assets and effective treasury management.

Net interest income grew 90% to ₦1.4 trillion, while non-interest income contributed ₦613 billion.

Profit after tax stood at ₦532 billion, with earnings per share (EPS) at ₦12.95.

Its total assets increased to ₦31 trillion, up from ₦30 trillion in December 2024. Customer deposits rose 7% to ₦23 trillion, while the loan book declined to ₦10.2 trillion, reflecting prudent risk management.

Highlights:

Return on Average Equity (ROAE): 24.8%

Return on Average Assets (ROAA): 3.5%

Cost-to-Income Ratio: 48.2%

Non-Performing Loan (NPL) Ratio: Improved to 3.1% from 4.7%

Capital Adequacy Ratio: 26%

Liquidity Ratio: 69%

Group Managing Director/CEO, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, attributed the performance to the Bank’s innovative workforce and strategic execution. She expressed optimism for accelerated growth in H2 2025 and hinted at a “quantum” year-end dividend.