‘Absolutely Disastrous,’ Kemi Badenoch Condemns UK Recognition Of Palestinian State

Opposition Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, has faulted the recognition of the State of Palestine by the UK government, describing as “absolutely disastrous”.

Badenoch warned that the UK would regret taking the decision.

“Disastrous. Absolutely disastrous. We will all rue the day this decision was made. Rewarding terrorism with no conditions whatsoever put in place for Hamas.

READ ALSO: Palestinian State: ‘It Won’t Happen,’ Netanyahu Tells Western Leaders

“It leaves hostages languishing in Gaza and does nothing to stop the suffering of innocent people caught in this war,” she said on X on Sunday.

She accused the Labour-led UK government of failing to fix “big problems” in British soicety.

“It is because Labour cannot fix the big problems in our society that they focus on discredited student union campaigns to appease the hard left.

“They cannot fix the NHS, so they push assisted suicide. They cannot create jobs for young people so they give them votes at 16. They cannot sort out immigration but they will recognise Palestine instead. And so on.

“This is the same man who paid £35bn of reparations to Mauritius along with the surrender of the Chagos islands. Everything we are seeing is a consequence of a Prime Minister has no plan for the country and no judgement,” the conservative leaders stated, taking a swipe at PM Keir Starmer.

“He will spend the next four years delivering the hobby horses of the Labour left to stay in power and leave a HUGE mess for us to clean up,” she added.

Disastrous.

Absolutely disastrous.

We will all rue the day this decision was made.

Rewarding terrorism with no conditions whatsoever put in place for Hamas. It leaves hostages languishing in Gaza and does nothing to stop the suffering of innocent people caught in this war. It… https://t.co/7K0GH3VbQp — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) September 21, 2025

‘State Of Palestine’

The UK on Sunday recognised a Palestinian state.

“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated in a message on X.

Australia, Canada Too

Australia, and Canada also announced their recognition of the State of Palestine on Sunday.

Britain and Canada became the first G7 countries to take the step, with France and other nations expected to follow at the annual UN General Assembly, which opens Monday in New York.

“Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote on X.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said there would be no Palestinian state, in a message addressed to the leaders of Britain, Australia and Canada after they recognised Palestinian statehood.

“I have a clear message for those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre on October 7: you are granting a huge reward to terror.

“And I have another message for you: it will not happen. No Palestinian state will be established west of the Jordan River,” he said.

READ ALSO: Establishing Palestinian State Endangers Israel’s Existence — Netanyahu

Netanyahu also vowed to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“For years, I have prevented the creation of this terror state despite enormous pressure both domestically and internationally,” he said in a statement.

“We have done so with determination and political wisdom. Moreover, we have doubled Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path,” he said, using the Biblical name for the West Bank.