CJN To Inaugurate 57 New SANs As Supreme Court Marks New Legal Year

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will on Monday, September 29, swear-in 57 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

The ceremony is part of programmes lined up to formally mark the 2025/2026 legal year of the Court.

It is expected to hold at the main courtroom of the apex court.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Supreme Court’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Festus Akande in Abuja.

“In line with our age-long tradition, during the special court session, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, will deliver a State-of-the Judiciary address,” the statement read.

“This is with a view to highlighting the performance of the Supreme Court in particular, and the Nigerian Judiciary in general, in the 2024/2025 legal year.

“In the same vein, other leading stakeholders in the Justice Sector will present speeches bordering on the state of the sector.

“These include: Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), amongst others.”

All the programmes outlined to mark the formal commencement of the new legal year will start at 10:am.