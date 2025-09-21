FG Revokes 1,263 Mineral Licences Over Unpaid Annual Service Fees

The Federal Government has revoked 1,263 mineral licences over the failure to meet the annual service fees.

The affected mineral licences will be deleted from the portal of the Electronic Mining Cadastral system of the Nigerian Mining Cadastral Office, MCO, following their revocation by the government.

The include 584 exploration licences, 65 mining leases, 144 quarry licences, and 470 small-scale mining leases, according to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori.

By opening up the areas formerly covered by these licenses, the revocation is expected to spur fresh applications by investors looking for fresh opportunities, the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development disclosed in a statement.

Approving the revocation following the recommendation of the MCO, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake said applying the law to keep speculators and unserious investors away from the mining sector would make way for diligent investors and grow the sector.

“The era of obtaining licences and keeping them in drawers for the highest bidder while financially capable and industrious businessmen are complaining of access to good sites is over.

“The annual service fee is the minimum evidence that you are interested in mining. You don’t have to wait for us to revoke the licence because the law allows you to return the license if you change your mind,” the minister was quoted as saying.

According to Alake, the revocation does not mean the Federal Government has pardoned the annual service debt owed by licensees.

EFCC Probe

He added that the list would be forwarded to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure that debtors pay or face the wrath of the law.

“This is to encourage due diligence and emphasise the consequences of inundating the license application processes with speculative activities,” he added.

In the recommendation to the minister, the Director-General of the MCO, Simon Nkom disclosed that there were 1,957 initial defaulters when the MCO published the intention to revoke licences in the Federal Government Gazette on June 19, 2025.

He informed the minister that the gazette was distributed to MCO offices nationwide to sensitise licencees and encourage them to comply within 30 days in compliance with the Minerals and Mining Act 2007 and relevant regulations.

Payment Claims

Nkom explained that the delay in the final recommendation was due to complaints of several licencees who claimed to have paid to the Federal Government through Remita and had to be reconciled.

The government stated that the latest revocation brings the total mineral titles revoked under the current administration to 3,794 including, 619 mineral titles revoked for defaulting in paying annual service fees and 912 for dormancy last year.

This, it said, was part of ongoing efforts at sanitising the sector since the inception of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

It stated that the salutary effects of the reforms are massive and manifest despite the attempts to push back by defaulters and their agents.